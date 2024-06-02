Embedded Antenna Systems Market To Cross USD 9.8 Billion By 2031 Driven By Booming Internet Of Things (Iot)

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report forecasts the Embedded Antenna Systems Size to reach USD 9.8 Billion by 2031, growing at a significant CAGR of 14.2% from 2024-2031. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of embedded antennas in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, the increasing demand for Low-Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and the widespread integration of wireless connectivity across diverse industries.

Growing Demand for Embedded Antenna Systems

The Increasing adoption of wireless connectivity technologies in automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and industrial automation is a key driver. Embedded antenna systems enable seamless wireless communication integration into electronic devices, facilitating data transmission, remote monitoring, and connectivity in various applications. Advancements in antenna design, materials, and manufacturing processes are paving the way for compact, high-performance embedded antenna systems with enhanced signal quality, range, and reliability.

The rising demand for miniaturized, lightweight, and cost-effective solutions in electronic devices, integrates with the expansion of 5G networks and the shift towards higher frequency bands, Drives market growth. The growing trend towards autonomous vehicles, smart homes, wearable devices, and industrial IoT applications fosters market expansion.

Top Companies Featured in Embedded Antenna Systems Market Report:

– Maxtena Inc.

– Mobile Mark Inc.

– Myers Engineering International Inc.

– Abracon

– CPI International Inc.

– Taoglas

– Linx Technologies

– Laird Technologies

– Ignion

– TE Connectivity

Recent Developments

– July 2021, Yageo Corporation acquired Chilisin Electronics Corp to strengthen its presence in the high-margin passive component market. This acquisition allows Chilisin to leverage Yageo's expertise and expand its product portfolio beyond chip resistors and capacitors.

– June 2021, Antenova Ltd launched Fera, a flexible embedded antenna designed for next-generation small monitoring devices on North America's 915MHz ISM and LoRaWAN networks. This antenna caters to smart IoT, and monitoring applications used in remote monitoring, smart meters, medical devices, and automotive applications.

Embedded Antenna Systems Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY TYPE



Flexible printed circuit (FPC) antenna

Printed circuit board (PCB) trace antenna

Chip antenna Patch antenna

The Chip antennas segment holds the largest share of market because of their compact size, making them ideal for integration into space-constrained devices such as wearables, smartphones, and IoT devices. The growing demand for small and efficient antenna solutions aligns with the shrinking size of electronic devices. the ease of integration into circuit boards and compatibility with standard PCB manufacturing processes make chip antennas an attractive option for manufacturers seeking scalable antenna solutions.

BY END-USER



Consumer electronics

Automotive

Transportation

Industrial

Communication (datacom & telecom)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense Other

The Consumer Electronics This segment holds the largest share due to the extensive use of embedded antennas in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, gaming consoles, and other peripheral devices for Bluetooth, WLAN, Wi-Fi, GPS, and other wireless applications.

BY CONNECTIVITY



4G/LTE

NB-IoT

Cellular

MNWAVE 5G

GNSS/GPS

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

Low-power wide-area network (LPWAN)

Radiofrequency identification (RFI) Ultra-wideband (UWB)

BY APPLICATION



Airplanes

Gateway routers

Satellites

Payment terminals

Smart meters

Infotainment and navigations Others

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and result to shortage of critical materials such as semiconductors, impacting the production of electronic devices and consequently, embedded antenna systems. The growing energy prices and transportation costs further increase production costs. The economic slowdown is another challenge, with potential customers delaying or reducing their investments in electronic devices due to economic uncertainty.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the influx of electrical equipment manufacturers in the region and the increasing demand for smartphones and smart home devices in developing APAC countries. Government investments in smart city development further propel the adoption of embedded antennas in mobile phones and LPWAN communication devices.

Key Takeaways for the Embedded Antenna Systems Market



The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, including growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It provides insights into market trends, technological advancements, and recent developments.

The report segments the market by type, end user, and others, offering detailed forecasts for each segment. It explores the impact of global disruptions Such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic slowdown on the market.

