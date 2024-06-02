The Brooklyn Creamery Raises The Bar With High-Protein Ice Cream Bars

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Disrupting the Middle East dessert once again, The Brooklyn Creamery, known for its innovative approach to guilt-free indulgences, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product line - a series of chocolate-coated protein ice cream bars available in three mouth-watering flavours: Chocolate Hazelnut, Peanut Caramel, and Cookies & Cream.

High-protein Ice Cream Bars



Continuing its tradition of crafting healthier yet delicious alternatives, The Brooklyn Creamerys new offerings cater to health-conscious consumers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth without compromising on taste or dietary goals. Each bar has 5g of protein, contains no added sugars, and is enveloped in a lush chocolate coating and clocks in at just 125 calories, providing a perfect blend of flavour and nutrition.



Chocolate Hazelnut is a creamy delight for nut lovers, featuring a smooth hazelnut-infused ice cream dipped in rich chocolate. Peanut Caramel offers a tantalizing twist of salty-sweet flavours, with protein-packed ice cream swirled with caramel and encased in a chocolate shell. Cookies and Cream captures the classic favourite with a protein boost, enveloped in chocolate to satisfy the most discerning dessert aficionados.



"Our new protein ice cream bars are a testament to our commitment to innovation in the ice cream industry," said Romil Ratra, CEO of Graviss Good Foods , The Parent company of The Brooklyn Creamery. "We understand that our customers are looking for delicious, healthier options that support their lifestyle. These bars are perfect for fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals, and anyone in between who desires a convenient, nutritious, and utterly delicious treat."



Packed with flavour, these ice cream bars are designed to support a balanced diet, providing a good source of protein while keeping the calorie count low and eliminating added sugars. With a pack of 4 bars retailing at just AED 25, This makes them an ideal choice for anyone looking to indulge responsibly.



The Brooklyn Creamery's latest offering is in response to the growing global trend for healthier ice creams and dessert offerings. Studies suggest the market for low-calorie ice creams, for example, is set to grow by 3.5% CAGR to 2030. Meanwhile, global growth in the protein ice cream market is predicted to grow at 11% per year to 2030.



The Brooklyn Creamerys High Protein Ice Cream Bars is available Exclusively on Noon Minutes.



So why not grab an extra hit of protein while indulging in a luxurious ice cream



The Brooklyn Creamery is dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction via its remarkable selection of low calorie, no added sugar, vegan, keto, and high protein ice creams, available in a variety of indulgent formats, including tubs, chocolate-coated bars, ice cream sandwiches, bonbons and cones.



It stands as the only Middle East brand to offer such a diverse portfolio of ice cream options designed to cater to a wide range of lifestyle and dietary preferences, without compromising on the taste and enjoyment of a decadent ice cream.