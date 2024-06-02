Islamic Conf. Of Tourism Ministers Kicks Off In Uzbekistan With Kuwaiti Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The 12th session of the Islamic of Ministers was held in Khiva, Uzbekistan, on Sunday, under the slogan (Developing Tourism sustainably and flexibly), with the participation of the representative of the of Information and Culture, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and Undersecretary of the of Information, Dr. Nasser Muhaisen.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Information said that Muhaisen affirmed Kuwait's support for the efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in all fields, including promoting tourism in the Islamic world.

He added that Kuwait is rich in its history, which extends over several centuries and includes many monuments that reflect the depth of this history, which in turn contributed to enhancing cultural tourism to Kuwait, which has become an attractive tourist destination for visitors from inside and outside the country.

He also called for the importance of cooperation to preserve Islamic culture and promote it in the field of tourism and work to strengthen this cultural identity.

Muhaisen thanked the Republic of Uzbekistan for organizing this session, expressing his thanks to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hussein Ibrahim Taha. (end)

