Australian border force thwarts attempted methamphetamine importation

(MENAFN) In a significant operation, the Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted an 18-year-old U.S. traveler who allegedly attempted to smuggle over 25 kg of methamphetamine into the country earlier this week. The unfolding drama began when ABF officers at Sydney Airport stopped the individual upon his arrival from the United States on Wednesday, initiating an inspection of his luggage.



During the inspection, officers uncovered more than 20 packages concealed within the traveler's two suitcases, wrapped in plastic wrap. Initial testing revealed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, prompting the seizure of a staggering 26 kg of the illicit substance. The estimated street value of this haul is reported to exceed 24 million Australian dollars (approximately 15.99 million U.S. dollars).



Following the discovery, Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers were promptly notified and deployed to the airport to conduct further investigations. Subsequently, the U.S. teenager was arrested and charged with one count of importation of a border-controlled drug. Despite his attempts, the individual was refused bail during a court appearance at Sydney's Downing Center Local Court on Thursday.



The magnitude of this seizure underscores the grave threat posed by drug trafficking, with AFP Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty highlighting that the intercepted quantity of methamphetamine could have been distributed into an estimated 260,000 individual street deals.



ABF Travel East Commander Rose Cracknell emphasized the significance of the detection, stressing that it serves to prevent potential harm to tens of thousands of families. The interception of such a substantial quantity of methamphetamine reflects the ABF's unwavering commitment to safeguarding Australia's borders and communities from the scourge of illicit drugs.

