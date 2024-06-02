(MENAFN) outlets from most former Soviet states will be excluded from reporting on the upcoming Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland, according to a report by Russian media outlet Octagon. The conference, set for June 15-16 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne, has limited space and high security requirements, leading organizers to cap media accreditations at 500.



Both Swiss and American security services are overseeing the safety of the event and vetting journalists. No journalists from Russia or other post-Soviet countries, including Belarus, Armenia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, and the Central Asian nations, have been accredited. Southeast Asian reporters are also facing restrictions.



Swiss authorities have not officially commented on the media access issue. Russian officials were not invited to the conference, and last week, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that Russia should be excluded to prevent it from influencing the summit's agenda.



Russian officials had already indicated they would not attend, dismissing Zelensky’s ten-point peace plan as "absurd" and "detached from reality." The plan demands Russian withdrawal from all territories claimed by Ukraine, reparations, and the establishment of a tribunal for alleged war crimes.

