10 Things Arvind Kejriwal Told AAP Workers Before Surrendering

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of surrendering at Tihar jail, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and said that he was going back to jail not because he was involved in but because he raised my voice against the dictatorship also held a meeting with the members of the Affairs Committee of Aam Aadmi Party May 10, the Supreme court granted Kejriwal 21 days interim bail to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, and asked him to surrender on June 2.Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Surrender Live UpdatesHere's what Kejriwal told party workers before surrendering1) The Supreme Court granted me bail for 21 days to campaign for elections. I want to thank SC for that. Today, I am going to Tihar Jail again. I did not waste even a minute of those 21 days.2) I did not campaign only for AAP but for various parties. I went to Mumbai, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand, Bhiwandi, Jamshedpur. AAP is not important. AAP is secondary. For us, the country is important.3) During Lok Sabha election campaigning, the PM accepted that they don't have any proof against me.4) I want to tell the people of Delhi - your son is returning to jail today.5) Your son is not going to jail because he is involved in any corruption, but because he raised his voice against the dictatorship.6) I don't know when I will return after going to jail this time. I don't know what they will do with me. But I don't care. They can do whatever they want.7) Bhagat Singh said that when power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility. Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time when I am going to jail Read: 'His health did not stop him from campaigning': ED tells Delhi court on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea8) Every drop of my blood is for the country. If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged.9) Take it in writing, all these exit polls are fake. One exit poll gave 33 seats to the BJP in Rajasthan, whereas there are only 25 seats there.10) The BJP is not forming a govt on June 4. Exit polls are mind games to put you (Candidates) in depression, discourage. This election is not about any party or leader, but to save this country.(With ANI inputs)



