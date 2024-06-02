German industrialist exposes killing threats over remaining in Russia

(MENAFN) Andreas Ronken, CEO of German chocolate giant Ritter Sport, has revealed receiving death threats for his decision to continue business operations in Russia amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Despite facing pressure to sever ties with Russia following Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, Ronken stands by his choice, asserting that he would make the same decision again.



In an interview with German news magazine Focus, Ronken disclosed the threats to his life but did not provide further details. He defended Ritter Sport's commitment to the Russian market, highlighting its significance as the company's second-largest market. Ronken emphasized the potential job losses that would have ensued had Ritter Sport withdrawn from Russia, citing the impact on the company's facility in Waldenbuch, Germany.



Amidst criticism and calls for boycotts from Ukrainian politicians and activists, Ritter Sport has remained steadfast in its business operations in Russia. However, Ronken revealed that the company has donated almost €1 million from its Russian profits in 2023 towards aid efforts in Ukraine, acknowledging the ethical complexities of conducting business in politically sensitive regions.



Ronken acknowledged the growing importance of corporate responsibility in navigating geopolitical challenges, noting the possibility of similar dilemmas arising with other countries, including China. Despite these considerations, he underscored the practical limitations of aligning business practices solely with moral standards, emphasizing the need for a nuanced approach to international business dealings.

