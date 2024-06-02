Zelensky Invites Singaporean Investors To Ukraine Recovery Conference

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, invited Singaporean investors to take part in a joint with the European Union on issues of recovery, reform, and modernization of Ukraine's set to be held in Berlin.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"On the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue summit, the head of state held a meeting with top managers from leading Singaporean companies," the report reads.

The event was attended by the heads of the Singapore sovereign fund GIC, Temasek Holdings investment fund, Wilmar International, the Singapore Business Federation, Blackstone Singapore investment company, SingTel telecom operator, Universal Success Enterprises, and Meinhardt Group construction company.

The president emphasized that, even in the challenging conditions of war, Ukraine's economy finds ways to develop and grow, adapting to new circumstances.

The head of state thanked Singaporean businesses who continue to operate in Ukraine during hard times and keep jobs afloat.

Zelensky expressed belief that the further development of Ukrainian-Singapore trade cooperation has great potential, especially in the field of technology and innovation.

He confirmed Ukraine's determination to create additional attractive incentives for investors.

The head of state invited Singaporean investors to take part in a conference on recovery, reform, and modernization of the Ukrainian economy in Berlin.

The program for mobilizing international financial support, implementing long-term projects, and creating attractive conditions for investing in Ukraine economy of Ukraine will be presented at the event.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky is participating in the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

Photo: President's Office