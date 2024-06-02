Iceland prepares for presidential election with women candidates in prominent roles

(MENAFN) Icelanders are casting their votes on Saturday to select their seventh president in the presidential election, with the top three female candidates vying closely for the position, as reported by local media outlets.



The incumbent president, Gudni Johannesson, who has enjoyed immense popularity since assuming office in 2016 and securing re-election in 2020 with a remarkable 92 percent of the vote, is not seeking another term after serving two consecutive terms.



Polling stations opened at 0900 GMT, and initial results are anticipated to be announced from 2200 GMT onwards.



With 12 candidates on the ballot, including notable figures like Katrin Jakobsdottir, who made headlines in April when she announced her decision to step down as prime minister to pursue the presidency, voters face a crucial decision in determining the country's leadership.



Recent polls conducted on Thursday reveal a tight competition among three female candidates, with one survey indicating Jakobsdottir holding a significant advantage. However, another poll suggests a close contest between Jakobsdottir and Halla Tomasdottir, an advocate for equality and a prominent business figure, who leads in one poll and ranks second in another.



Additionally, Halla Hrund Logadottir and Baldur Thorhallsson trail behind, occupying third and fourth positions, respectively, according to a report by a national broadcaster.



According to the latest survey published by the daily Morgunbladid on Friday, Jakobsdottir leads with 26 percent, closely followed by Tomasdottir at 24 percent, while Logadottir, an environmental expert, secured 19 percent.



In their respective campaigns, Jakobsdottir, the leader of the Left-Green Movement and former head of a left-right coalition government from 2017, emphasized the importance of preserving Iceland's fundamental values, including democracy, human rights, and equality. Meanwhile, Tomasdottir focused on themes of business ethics, sustainability, and equality.

