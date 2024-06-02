Bengaluru Rains: Netizens React As Trees Topple, Roads Become Swimming Pools; BBMP Clears Blockages (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru witnessed unexpected torrential rains on Saturday, causing widespread flooding in several low-lying areas, disrupting traffic, and entering homes, catching the city's residents and civic authorities off guard.

After enjoying a dry spell for two weeks, Bengaluru was suddenly shrouded in clouds around 1 pm following a morning of extreme heat. The rains initially hit scattered parts of the city, quickly spreading everywhere. Substantial waterlogging was reported in Marathahalli, Sarjapur, Indiranagar, and Nagawara, wreaking havoc on the day's vehicular movement. Motorists were seen seeking refuge under any available shelter, and some even resorted to driving on pavements to escape the waterlogged roads.

In residential areas like Ramakrishnanagar near the Sarakki Signal in Bommanahalli, the situation turned grim as rainwater mixed with sewage due to ongoing waterworks in Sayadabad, flooded homes. Desperate measures by residents to block the water proved futile, forcing some to retreat to the upper floors of their buildings. Relief came only when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials arrived to clear the blockages with JCB machines, allowing water to recede.

The roads were no less chaotic, resembling rivers more than thoroughfares. Pedestrians struggled to navigate the streets, and the scene on 80 feet road in Indiranagar was particularly dire with water accumulating due to clogged drains filled with garbage and debris.

Moreover, the city's infrastructure woes were compounded by fallen trees and branches reported in Sultan Palya, Yalahanka, and Yesvantpur among others, disrupting traffic further. A significant incident on Nagawara main road involved a huge tree uprooting, adding to the traffic mayhem.

Amid the chaos, there were also reports of a hailstorm in areas like Konnakunte, with social media buzzing with videos of locals collecting hailstones. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the city averaged a rainfall of 2.4 cm, but certain areas like the Peenya Industrial Area recorded as much as 7.6 cm.

KSNDMC has forecasted more rain for Sunday, potentially up to 15 cm, and anticipates wind speeds of around 15 km per hour. This poses an ongoing challenge for the city's infrastructure and its management by the BBMP, which is already under scrutiny by the affected residents for its inability to handle sudden weather changes effectively.