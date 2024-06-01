               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Boy In West Bank


6/1/2024 10:09:22 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Jun 2 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian child was killed by Israeli army gunfire, in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho in the West Bank, Palestinian sources said, yesterday.

Palestinian security sources said that, an Israeli force stormed the camp and fired at two people near the western cemetery in the camp.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported in a brief statement that, its crews received the body of a 15-year-old boy from the Israeli army, at the southern checkpoint of the city and transported it to the Jericho government Hospital.

The fate of the other injured person remains unknown. There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the incident, but the Israeli military often said, its raids in the West Bank were“counter-terrorism operations.”

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and Jerusalem since last Oct.– NNN-WAFA

MENAFN01062024000200011047ID1108284911


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search