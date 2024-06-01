Three Wood County Foundations Work Together To Support Veterans And First Responders With The Patriot Sporting Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaboration Between Folds of Honor, Heroes Ranch, and TheyGotYour6 Foundation Will Strengthen Community Impact of Saturday's Event.

- Christine Thomas, Executive Director of the WCEDCAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC) officially welcomed participants on June 1st to participate in the Patriot Sporting Challenge at Lake Fork, event supporting by three Veteran and First Responder foundations, which will be held at Lake Fork in Wood County, Texas.The Patriot Sporting Foundation works to create and promote the event, which will a have a“incredibly positive impact on veterans, first responders, and their families,” said Christine Thomas, Executive Director of the WCEDC. The beneficiaries of the event are Folds of Honor, Heroes Ranch, and TheyGotYour6 Foundation.“Our mission is to honor and support those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” added Thomas, who is also a board member of the Patriot Sporting Challenge Foundation.“Through our partnerships, we can extend our reach and make a tangible difference in their lives.”This year's Challenge, which is billed“Golf, Fish, & Chips,” begins at 9 a.m. with golf and fishing competition. Each 4-person team will challenge another team to a dual, where one two-person tandem will square off against another two-person tandem in golf. Similarly, the teams will compete against each other in a fishing competition on Lake Fork.At the end of the day, the Overall Challenge Champion will be the team with the most total points from both events. Saturday night, at the Neon Moon in Yantis, participants and guests will have an opportunity to win prizes during competitive casino wagering in a Las Vegas-style format. The winners will also be recognized with a special awards ceremony.The participating foundations are well-known in the area for their life-changing work.For example, Folds of Honor raises funds for the education of children of fallen soldiers. Meanwhile, Heroes Ranch and TheyGotYour6 Foundation focus on supporting local, East Texas, and Texas veterans, first responders, as well as wounded warriors from across America.Specifically, Heroes Ranch provides guided hunting and fishing tours for disabled veterans and their families, as well as first responders and their families. This organization provides state of the art technology assisting heroes with disabilities or those heroes who endure injuries in order to provide a comprehensive outdoorsman experience. These experiences offer recreational opportunities and foster a sense of community and healing.TheyGotYour6 Foundation is dedicated to helping fellow local veterans and first responders through various support programs and initiatives aimed at improving their quality of life. The Foundation supports fellow heroes by offering services, such as emergency financial assistance, mental health resources, and community-building activities. This ensures that veterans and first responders receive the care and recognition they deserve.Funds are being raised through entry fees, a Live Online Auction and donations. Many Texas organizations and businesses, as well as local artists, have contributed products, services and works of art for the online auction.Notably, donations have been made by artists Amy Voss, who makes one-of-a-kind glass guitars, as well as the Combat Quilter and the Quilting Marine, two prestigious US Veterans and way-makers in the quilting industry. The two quilters' first time project collaboration to produce two identical quilts one for the Patriot Sporting Challenge Online Auction and the second to be gifted to the young son of a fallen US Marine Corpsman , creating a special bond between the two recipients.“Working with Heroes Ranch and TheyGotYour6 Foundation has allowed us to work directly our local community,” said Thomas.“Together, we are stronger and more effective in our respective missions.”The Patriot Sporting Challenge has been actively involved in supporting veterans and first responders in the area since 2017, raising more than $500,000 to date.To support the foundation's efforts, visit where you will find a link to the online auction.For more information contact:. Christine Thomas, Executive Director of the WCEDC. .... 903-522-2212About Wood CountyNestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you'll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork-named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine-Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land's End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County:“The Texas You Expect in a County You'll Love!” For more information, visit .

