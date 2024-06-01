DMK-Led INDIA Bloc To Win 33-37 Seats In TN, Says Thanthi TV Exit Poll

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil television channel Thanthi TV's Exit Poll, released on Saturday, indicated 33 to 37 seats for the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, and 2-4 for the BJP-led NDA, while the state's principal opposition party, the AIADMK is likely to get between 0-1 seat.
According to the Exit Poll, the likely winners are DMK's sitting MP and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran (Chennai Central) with a 41 per vote share and party colleague, and sitting MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Thoothukkudi) with 44 per cent vote share.
In the Ramanathapuram seat, NDA-supported independent candidate and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is likely to lose to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate, K. Navas Kani in a close fight where the winning margin is likely to be less than 2 per cent, it indicated.
In the Arani seat, DMK candidate M.S. Tharanivendhan is likely to get 41 per cent of the votes and is poised for a comfortable win as per the Thanthi TV exit polls.
