Energy Regulatory Body Receives 3,290 License Applications In 4 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) said it received 3,290 license applications in various sectors during the first four months of the year, 19 in the oil derivatives sector.The approved applications were as follows: 640 in the radiation sector, 1,764 natural resources, 237 electricity and energy, and 630 oil and derivatives, according to the commission's data.It pointed out that it received 194 EV charging station applications, adding that installing electric power meters in homes is a temporary measure until enough charging stations ars available to ensure a sustainable provision of service.The energy regulatory body said 67 licensed EV charging stations currently exist throughout the Kingdom, including 54 public and 13 private facilities, plus 376 approved ones that will start operation.EMRC Board of Commissioners Chairman Ziyad Saaida said Jordan had created many investment opportunities in mining, adding that investment in the sector is "encouraging and attractive in many promising minerals, through which we aspire to be a mining country in the next stage."He pointed to an interest in expanding electric vehicle charging facilities and a larger use of EVs in the government sector as well as investment in projects and initiatives related to climate change and green transport.