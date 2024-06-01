Experience The Thrill Anew: 'Carlton: Down Sized' Returns In A 2023 Revised Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author Kennar Chasny's masterpiece of adventure and redemption rekindles the imagination.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A spellbinding journey of redemption and transformation, the 2023 revised edition of Kennar Chasny's compelling“Carlton: Down Sized” promises to captivate readers all over again.In "Carlton: Down Sized," Chasny takes us on a rollercoaster ride through the life of Carlton, who faces the harsh reality of job loss during a corporate downsizing. Left with no alternative, Carlton embarks on a life-altering adventure, trading his everyday routine for a motorcycle and the open road. The scenic beauty of the western coast becomes his companion as he travels north to Washington, searching for answers and purpose.As the story unfolds, unexpected twists and turns come to life when Carlton's path crosses with four escaped convicts from a maximum-security prison. Their leader, an unhinged man, introduces chaos, violence, and mystery into Carlton's world. The ensuing events become a gripping tale of survival, memory loss, and an encounter with mystical forces.Kennar Chasny's skillful storytelling and his ability to craft characters that resonate with readers make "Carlton: Down Sized" a must-read. This 2023 edition is bound to reignite the imagination and rekindle the thrill of this suspenseful story.With four decades of experience as an Electronics Test Engineer at Boeing Satellite Development Center, Kennar Chasny brings a unique perspective to his writing, infusing the narrative with authenticity and depth.Rediscover the magic of“Carlton: Down Sized,” available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers. Adventure awaits!About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

