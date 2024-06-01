Death Toll From Strike On Kharkiv's Five-Story Building Grows To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's strike on Kharkiv city on the night of May 31 has risen to seven.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The death toll has risen to 7. Search operations continue," the post reads.

As reported, on the night of May 31, Russian fired five missiles at Kharkiv. One of them hit a five-story building. A three-story building with shops was also destroyed. The territory of a private enterprise was hit.

On the morning of June 1, the State Emergency Service reported that the body of a sixth person had been found during rubble removal at the site of the part of the building destroyed by the Russian missile strike.