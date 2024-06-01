Le Reve Launches 9 To 9 Collection

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Le Reve, a popular and lifestyle brand, introduces its latest innovation-the "9 to 9" collection-designed to effortlessly take wearers from day to night in style.

Crafted for both women and men, this curated collection showcases a blend of neutral and deep tones including off-white, pastel sea green, pink, white, yellow, orange, black and blue.

It utilises premium anti-wrinkle fabrics such as blended cotton, mercerised cotton, georgette, crepe, and viscose-blend. The collection boasts minimal prints and exquisite craftsmanship.

For women, the "9 to 9" range offers a variety of versatile options including tops, shirts, mid-length tunics, kameez, salwar kameez, paired with matching palazzo and pants.

Men can choose from formal and business casual shirts, polos, t-shirts, jeans, and chinos. Le Reve also presents an array of matching accessories including bags, sandals, loafers, leather belts, wallets and unisex laptop bags.

The "9 to 9" collection is now available at all Le Reve stores nationwide. Customers can also explore the entire range and make purchases conveniently through the brands official website at Additionally, orders can be placed at any time through Le Reve's dedicated mobile app and official Facebook group messenger.