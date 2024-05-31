Gina Jones Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Gina Jones

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by Gina Jones, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which launched on May 23, 2024, has reached Best-Seller status.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the has climbed the best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the heart of Rise Up!'s success lies Gina Jones compelling chapter, "Ending The Curses”. Gina's story resonates deeply, inspiring readers to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope.

Meet Gina Jones:

Gina Jones' life has been a symphony of trials and triumphs, underscored by her enduring passion for writing, singing, and performing music. From a tender age of 9, Gina graced the stage, singing and playing bass in her family's band, the Ozark Rhythm Aires. Despite her young years, her talent shone brightly, captivating audiences at fairs, festivals, and even Branson, Missouri.

Yet, Gina's journey was beset by unimaginable challenges, including abuse, medical crises, and encounters with death. Her resilience, however, emerged as a beacon of hope when she found solace in her faith. Overcoming adversity, Gina transformed her narrative from victim to victor, embodying true beauty and reclaiming her identity.

Now a best-selling author with her book Madame of Music Row, Gina's story resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. Accompanied by songs she composed for each chapter, her journey becomes a melodic symphony of resilience and redemption.

Despite the tragedies she endured, Gina radiates joy and purpose, sharing her transformative story on college campuses, in bookstores, and listening rooms, wherever hearts yearn for inspiration.

Gina's narrative transcends boundaries, imparting wisdom, love, and grace to all who listen. Her mission is clear: to illuminate the path from victimhood to victory, affirming that with faith, hope, and resilience, all things are possible.

For more insights into Gina's remarkable journey, visit

To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit

