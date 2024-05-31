Russia's Pro-Armenian Zatulin Caught In Tangled Net Of Politics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

It is unfortunate to say that many forces in the Russian StateDuma are worried about the progress towards peace inArmenian-Azerbaijani relations. Konstantin Fyodorovich Zatulin, whorepeatedly supported the separatist elements involved in the crimesin Garabagh in his speeches and always did not back down from hisbiased position against Azerbaijan, is one of them. Although hewent into hibernation mode for a long time, in recent days heappeared on the headlines again with his empty and incoherentcomments on regional issues because he was very much worried aboutthe positive trend emerging in the peace process.

Today, there is no excuse or means left for Zatulin to ignitethe conflict and slow down the negotiation process. The time forhim and other anti-peace and anti-Azerbaijani-spirited rhetoricianslike him is long over. However, this politician, who wasresurrected in the political arena, continues to toxicate theenvironment with his venomous speeches.

Zatulin, in addition to embodying some nasty characters, is alsoa skilled liar. This talent was genetically transferred to him fromthe Armenian separatists, whom he constantly defended. Although itis not yet known what gender he carries in his blood, some ofZatulin's behavior reflects more separatist Armenian symptoms. Thisbiased politician, who could not find any valid excuse, startedinterfering in the issue of the "churches" which is topical inArmenia.

It should be recalled that during the occupation, Armeniansbuilt several churches in the territories of Azerbaijan with thedesire to create artificial historical monuments. It has beenconfirmed by historians that some of those churches belong toancient Albanian churches. Other fake churches were completelydemolished. Despite this, the Armenian lobby has begun to discussthe issue on a global scale to further escalate the post-conflictin the region. The Armenian lobby, which claims that these churcheswere vandalized, based on the photo images of various types ofsatellite maps, is still trying to draw the attention of conflictenthusiasts like Zatulin to the region by exaggerating the issue was not a successful step. It just caused some activation ofharmful elements against the region.

The ongoing processes in Armenia are clear to everyone. On theone hand, there is the church, and on the other hand, the formerclan members and former leaders of Armenia hiding behind them -figures accused of crimes, such as Robert Kocharyan and SerzhSargsyan.

Zatulin's provocative views against Azerbaijan at the 6thmeeting of the Lazarev Club in Moscow directly exposed hisposition. He claims that Azerbaijan allegedly "Albanizes" Armenianchurches. Although he does not know exactly about it, and actsaccording to the instructions he received, the decisions made byAzerbaijan in its sovereign territories are "crimes". That is,according to Zatulin, the decision made by Azerbaijan on thehistoricity of a fake church is considered illegal. Bydisrespecting international law, Zatulin just shows his ignoranceand also contradicts the principles of mutual relations betweenRussia and Azerbaijan. In addition to ignoring the position of theRussian state towards Azerbaijan, he also tries to undermine thestability in the South Caucasus.

Does Zatulin not know how many Russians, Armenians,and thousands of ethnic minorities live in peace inAzerbaijan?

Zatulin is just looking for a topic with the meager numberspresented by the Armenians. However, the real issue is theatrocities committed by Armenians in Garabagh for 30 years, turningmosques into piggeries and cattle sheds and destroying historicalmonuments. He continues the same political course as thepro-Armenian Western, particularly French politicians with sickimaginations. However, he forgets that being in such a position andagainst Azerbaijan has not yet benefited anyone in the politicalrealm. It is clear that the blind eye of his insight made him getstuck in the tangled web of politics and forget that one day hewill disappear from the world of politics like the ones beforehim.