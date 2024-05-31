(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another Dutchman who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Defense Forces was killed on the battlefield.

That's according to the Dutch of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports citing NOS .

According to reports, the man, whose name has not been disclosed, fought as part of the International Legion. He was killed in combat near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on May 20.

His body was repatriated to his home country.

Five, 25 in missile attack on Kharkiv

It is noted that this is the third Dutch volunteer killed in action during the Russo-Ukrainian war. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no accurate data on how many citizens of the Netherlands are fighting in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, volunteer soldier Soso Gugutashvili of Georgia was killed fighting for Ukraine against Russia's invasion forces.