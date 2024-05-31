Megalabs Acquires Majority Interest And Control Of DS Laboratories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Megalabs, a leading company, has acquired majority interest and control of DS Laboratories (“DS Labs”), a leading dermatology company focused on science-backed hair care across 50+ countries. This strategic move enhances Megalabs' position in the global dermatology and the US.



For Megalabs, dermatology is a key focus area with a long and successful track record driven by its Medihealth line, including a wide portfolio of products, and more recently entering the minimally invasive aesthetics and fillers market with the acquisition of Croma-Pharma in Brazil and the distribution of its products in the Latam region.



DS Labs' portfolio is highly relevant for the operation as it will strengthen Megalabs' position in dermatology and the US market.



Fabian Rivero, Megalabs North America's CEO, emphasized that this acquisition boosts the company's growth and presence in the US with high-quality products, as“DS Labs is known for its science-backed hair care and skin care products”.



DS Labs will benefit from Megalabs' distribution network and operational expertise, accelerating the development and delivery of new treatments globally.



"Our mission has always been to improve patient outcomes through dermatological science," said Fernando Tamez, Director of DS Labs. "Joining Megalabs allows us to expand our reach and impact".



Megalabs and DS Labs are united in their pursuit of innovation and growth. The collaboration will involve a strong emphasis on constructive teamwork and professionalism to ensure DS Labs' portfolio of effective dermatological treatment options is accessible to patients worldwide.



DS Labs was advised by M&A advisor Raymond James, legal advisors Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP and Recalde Law Firm, P.A. and accounting & tax due diligence advisor Alvarez & Marsal. Megalabs was advised by Megalabs M&A team and legal advisors Greenberg Traurig.



About Megalabs

Megalabs is a pharmaceutical company committed to providing healthcare professionals and consumers with affordable therapeutic solutions for a healthier and more fulfilling life. It is present in 20 countries with more than 8,500 collaborators and offers more than 1,800 products that cross all therapeutic areas. Its continuous growth is supported by 18 production plants, a highly diversified portfolio with more than 1,800 products and seven R&D centers. Megalabs is a forward-looking company with an established reputation as one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Americas. For more information visit and .



About DS Labs

DS Laboratories is a pioneering dermatology company known for its advanced hair care products, operating in over 50+ countries. It markets through online channels, specialty retailers, distributors, and pharmacies. Its research has led to a highly innovative portfolio of hair growth and hair loss products. For more information visit

