Noah's First-Quarter 2024 Results Highlight Strategic Transformation

(“the Company,” or“Noah”) (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading, pioneer wealth-management offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global and asset allocation primarily for Mandarin-speaking high-net-worth investors, today highlighted its strategic transformation and the changes being made to the business to ensure long-term and healthy growth in its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

In the first quarter, Noah navigated through a turbulent domestic economic situation. This has put high-net-worth individuals on their back feet and injected a measure of investment caution. Overseas, the Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its regime of elevated interest rates for longer.

That doesn't mean that Noah's commitment to driving operational efficiencies and overseas growth has been dimmed-not at all. Noah has been busy as of late with transformations to its business, as well as a major leadership change-while at the same time reporting a number of positive financial results.

Zhe Yin, the Chief Executive Officer of Noah Holdings, said:“The macroeconomic environment has been a challenge, but we have responded with a strategic transformation that we believe will set us up for future success. From day one, we adhered to our core principles: a strict segregation of client capital, no maturity mismatches, and no cross-border movement of funds. Our decision in 2019 to shift to a more standardized product offering while winding down all non-standard private credit products-including domestic residential real-estate funds-has served Noah clients well in turbulent times. The restructuring of our domestic wealth management business is, at present, at a critical stage as we consolidate and further optimize our operations. At the same time, our expansion overseas remains on track-but will still require additional resources and investments in the near term. Taken as a whole, these measures will require more time, but once complete, we expect sales to stabilize in the second half of this year.”

Financials and Other Success Metrics

Noah reported first-quarter net revenues of RMB 650 million, a decrease of 19.2% from a year earlier. Its wealth management business generated revenues of RMB 463 million, a decrease of 21.2% from a year earlier. Its asset management business generated revenues of RMB 180 million, a decrease of 12.1% from a year earlier. These changes are in line with Noah's strategic realignment and are part of a deliberate effort to enhance the Company's long-term growth trajectory. Noah's overseas expansion has achieved solid results by contributing 77.1% of the revenue generated from new business and products, while the domestic business accounted for 22.9%.



Operating profit for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB 121 million, and Noah reported an operating profit margin of 18.7%.

In the overseas business, Noah is committed to healthy and sustainable growth outside of China. Overseas assets under management (AUM) grew 11.6% from a year earlier to RMB 37.3 billion, accounting for 24.4% of total AUM. Also, overseas assets under administration (AUA) grew 14.8% from a year earlier, accounting for 24.1% of total AUA. This reflected Noah's ability to capture a larger share of its clients' U.S. dollar wallets and its determination on going global.

Reflecting additional overseas success, as of the end of the quarter, overseas registered clients increased 17.1% from a year earlier. In addition, the number of overseas, active high-net-worth clients increased 39.6% from a year earlier. Total transaction value during the quarter reached RMB 8.4 billion, up 58.5% from the year-earlier period.

Other Changes

Noah is pleased to have had the opportunity to reflect upon its successes since the appointment of its new CEO, Zhe Yin. Mr. Yin, a co-founder and director of the Company and Chairman of

Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd., was appointed to the CEO position late last year. He succeeded Jingbo Wang, who will retain her post as Chairlady of the Board. Mr. Yin's appointment was aimed at achieving better corporate governance pursuant to relevant regulations in Hong Kong and reflected the Company's commitment to adhering to corporate governance best practices.

Operational Changes That Position Noah for the Future

Earlier, Noah discussed how economic challenges spurred it to make operational changes to the business. The restructuring of the Company's wealth management business is on track and is at an important stage. Over the past few quarters, Noah has consolidated its operations to better meet the needs of its clients. It cut the number of mainland Chinese cities in which it operates to 18 from nearly 80, which has lowered labor costs and improved operational efficiencies. By strategically consolidating its presence in core cities, Noah will be better positioned to grow and make strategic investments.

At the same time, Noah is expanding overseas, which requires significant resource allocations. The Company is reorienting its operations and personnel toward global markets, where demand for asset diversification is growing. This may bring short-term challenges, including temporary fluctuations in Noah's financial performance. Noah is confident this transformation will lay a solid foundation for robust and sustainable growth and generate greater value for shareholders.

Jingbo Wang, Co-Founder and Chairlady, said:“Noah was founded with a deep respect for financial principles and a steadfast commitment to investor enlightenment. In this volatile market environment, our strategy is anchored in the protection and security of our clients' assets. Our primary goal is the preservation of assets, which we do by identifying top-tier investment opportunities globally. Safeguarding our clients' interests is our paramount responsibility, and it is the foundation upon which we will pursue future growth.”

Ms. Wang continued:“Confronting the evolving challenges to our domestic business, we are streamlining operations and concentrating our efforts in key strategic cities. As we transition, we are deploying advanced operational models and service philosophies from international markets to enhance our global competitiveness and strengthen our international profile. With a sharp vision and strong determination, we are navigating these strategic changes to become stronger, more agile, and better positioned to serve our clients globally.”

Noah appreciates the patience of its investors and the lasting relationships with its clients. As Mandarin-speaking, high-net-worth investors become more mature and globally oriented, the trust-based relationships that Noah has built at home will allow it to continue serving them as they look overseas.

