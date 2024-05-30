Industrial Producers Price Index Drops By 1.33% In First Third Of 2024 - Dos

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Industrial Producers Price saw a decrease of 1.33 per cent in the first third of 2024, reaching 107.26 points compared with 108.71 points during the same period in the previous year. The base year for this calculation was revised to 2018, changing from the previously used 2010.

According to the monthly report released by the Department of Statistics on Thursday, this decrease was primarily driven by a 1.66 per cent drop in prices and a 2.27 per cent decline in extractive industry prices, despite a 4.48 per cent increase in electricity prices.

The report further highlighted that in April 2024, the overall industrial producer price index decreased by 0.66 per cent to 107.42 points from 108.12 points in April 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decline in April's index compared with the same month last year was attributed to a 0.88 per cent reduction in manufacturing industry prices and a 2.09 per cent decrease in extractive industry prices, while electricity prices rose by 3.96 per cent.

On a monthly level, the industrial producer price index for April 2024 fell by 0.19 per cent to 107.42 points from 107.62 points in March 2024.

This monthly change was due to a 0.14 per cent decline in manufacturing prices, a 1.13 per cent decrease in extractive industry prices, and a 0.16 per cent drop in electricity prices.