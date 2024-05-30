Istanbul Breaks Visitor Record Totalling Over Five Mln Foreign Tourists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Istanbul has once again broken records! Istanbul, one ofthe most visited cities in the world, hosted a total of 5,244,936foreign tourists in the first four months of 2024.

According to the statement from the of Culture andTourism, Istanbul hosted a total of 5,244,936 foreign visitors inJanuary, February, March, and April.

The number of foreign visitors to Istanbul increased by 9.94%compared to the same period of the previous year.

In April, Istanbul hosted 1,478,218 foreign visitors, anincrease of 14.60% compared to the same month last year, making itthe locomotive of Turkish tourism.

In April, Istanbul was visited by 167,824 people from Russia,109,202 people from Germany, 80,193 people from Iran, and 68,103people from the United States. France followed the US with 62,404visitors, the United Kingdom with 60,429 visitors, and Saudi Arabiawith 42,059 visitors.

Most passengers arrived at Istanbul Airport

In April, 1,063,035 foreign visitors arrived in Istanbul throughIstanbul Airport. Istanbul Airport accounted for 72.86% of thetotal number of foreign visitors arriving in Istanbul by air inApril.

Last month, 394,772 foreign visitors entered through SabihaGökçen Airport. Sabiha Gökçen Airport became the second busiestentry point for foreign visitors to Istanbul. 27.06% of foreignvisitors to Istanbul traveled through Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

19,000 tourists arrived by sea

Last month, the number of foreign visitors arriving in Istanbulby air increased by 15.54% compared to the same month in 2023. Thenumber of foreigners arriving in the city by sea in April was19,135.

March occupancy rate was 45.85%

According to the latest accommodation statistics published bythe Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the number of arrivals atMinistry-certified facilities in March of this year totaled1,004,536.

A total of 2,219,479 nights were spent in these facilities, withan average length of stay of 2.21 days. The occupancy rate ofaccommodation facilities in Istanbul in March was 45.85%.