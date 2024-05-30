Western Forces Hinder Peace As It Undermines Their Plan For S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The European Union has once again made groundless accusationsagainst Azerbaijan. Peter Stano, Spokesperson for foreign affairsand security policy of the European Union (EU) voiced unrealisticviews about the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.

This behavior of the EU, which is indifferent to the fate ofhundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, whose rights have beenviolated by being subjected to ethnic cleansing by Armenia anddeprived of their property and cultural heritage, is discriminatoryand provocative. Undoubtedly, such statements seriously damage thereputation of the European Union as well as its approach to humanrights.

Currently, the issue of signing a peace agreement betweenAzerbaijan and Armenia is on the agenda in the South Caucasus Stano's statements are aimed at disrupting the positivedynamics observed in the direction of sustainable peace in theregion.

Tarnishing both economic and political relations with Azerbaijanundoubtedly harms the credibility of the European Union. It shouldnot be forgotten that this statement is another unsuccessfulattempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan.

The fact that the West comes up with statements in this form isdirectly related to its lack of influence in the South Caucasus peaceful steps of the Pashinyan government reduce Yerevan'sdependence on other countries. It seems that the Armenianauthorities have begun to understand the contributions that thepeace treaty can make in the political and economic spheres.

Some Western forces, on the other hand, are worried about losingleverage to poke into regional processes and are trying to regainthese opportunities by various means, including making baselessclaims.

It should be noted that the European Union mission stationed andexpanded in Armenia is the main example of this intervention.

It should be remembered that Azerbaijan has sufficientexperience, knowledge, and wisdom in the field of human rights, soit does not need mandatory advice and instructions.

In this regard, it is more appropriate for the West to focus onits problems. In recent years, human rights in Europe, especiallythe argument of Islamophobia, has become a driving force thatserves to gain influence in society for many political circles racist parties in Europe are trying to influence the massesthrough Islamophobia.

The European Union covers up such problems and works onAzerbaijan's internal issues. It exposes the biased policies andinsidious plans of the West.

Currently, peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia areongoing. Despite all the efforts of the West and the United States,Azerbaijan regained the sovereignty of its lands. After the localanti-terror measures in 2023, the separatist forces in Garabaghwere neutralised successfully.

After the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan andArmenia in Almaty on May 10, it was confirmed that the signing ofthe peace treaty between the two countries is in the nearfuture.

This is proof that the West cannot implement its plans in theSouth Caucasus with the help of Armenia.

Along the same line, the conditioning of Azerbaijan's presidencyof COP29 with inappropriate political motivation contradicts thevery essence of the idea of cooperation in addressing climatechange that Azerbaijan has undertaken.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time inthe region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at theplenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfullyparticipated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state andgovernments, civil society organisations, business, andinternational institutions together in the South Caucasus todiscuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementationof the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategiesand goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment toreduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 andincrease this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling thecommitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and activelyworking in this regard are priority issues for the government ofAzerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. Theevent aims to assess the progress made in combating climate changearound the world.