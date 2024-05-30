LIVE UPDATES: No Safe Shelter In Gaza As Israel Takes Over Philadelphi Corridor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Israel's military has taken over the entire length of 14km Gaza's border with Egypt, also known as the Philadelphi corridor, even as it continues its intense bombing and artillery shelling in Rafah city.

[9pm Doha Time] Slovenia to recognise State of Palestine

Slovenian Prime Robert Golub announced today that his has agreed to recognise an independent Palestinian state. Golub said, in a press conference: "Today the government decided to recognise Palestine as an independent and sovereign state." Read more .

[8pm Doha Time] Latest Gaza death toll

The Israeli occupation murdered at least 36,224 Palestinians and injured at least 81,777 others since the beginning of its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. Read more .

[1:30pm Doha Time] IOF murders 15 Palestinians in non-stop bombing on Rafah

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered 12 Palestinians in a bombing on the city of Rafah that has not stopped since today's dawn.

Palestinians news agency (Wafa) reported medical sources as saying that the IOF bombed a group of Palestinians who were trying to pull out the body of another Palestinian martyr in central Rafah, murdering several of them and injuring the rest.

In Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, the IOF's warplanes targeted a Palestinian home, murdering a Palestinian and injuring 6 others.

In Mashroo' Beit Lahia area, north of the Gaza Strip, the IOF targeted a Palestinian family's residential apartment, injuring several Palestinians.

The IOF's artillery also targeted a clinic that belonged to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

[1pm Doha Time] 'All eyes on Rafah' image shared 44 mn times online

An AI-generated image bearing the words "All eyes on Rafah" has been shared by more than 44 million Instagram accounts since Monday after a deadly Israeli strike at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Gazan city.

The image depicts densely packed rows of tents stretching endlessly across a desert landscape overshadowed by mountains, alluding to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled there during Israel's military campaign against Hamas. Read more

[12pm Doha Time] 2023 was worst year for attacks on healthcare in decade: Monitor

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition says the year 2023 saw the most attacks on healthcare in war zones since it began documenting such assaults 11 years ago.

The coalition, in a new report, identified 2,562 incidents of violence against or obstruction of healthcare in conflicts in 2023, a figure that marks a 25 percent increase from 2022.

The highest number of attacks – some 761 incidents – were documented in the occupied Palestinian territory. These included Israeli air, missile and artillery strikes on hospitals, field hospitals, and the killing, wounding and arrests of healthcare staff, including doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, paramedics, ambulance drivers and pharmacists.

“In several cases, entire families that had multiple members who were medical professionals were killed in single attacks, usually while they were at home,” the report said.

[11am Doha Time] Swedish police clear out pro-Palestine encampment

Swedish police have cleared out an encampment outside a southern Sweden university where pro-Palestinian students have been camping since May 16.

Police say that some 40 people are suspected of disobeying law enforcement during the early morning action, and video shows police carrying away people who refused to leave the area outside Lund University.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said there were about 100 people in the camp.

Yesterday, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that three pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested, and more than a dozen were detained outside the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

[9am Doha Time] Pier damage forces suspension of US aid shipments to Gaza: Pentagon

The US military has suspended aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip by sea, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after its temporary pier was damaged by bad weather.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters high seas and a North African weather system had caused a section of the pier to come away on Tuesday morning.

"The rebuilding and repairing of the pier will take at least over a week, and, following completion, will need to be re-anchored to the coast of Gaza," she said.

"Thus, upon completion of the pier repair and reassembly, the intention is to re-anchor the temporary pier to the coast of Gaza and resume humanitarian aid to the people who need it most."

The damage is the latest setback to the pier, which opened two weeks ago.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday four US Army vessels supporting the pier broke free from their moorings and ran aground in heavy seas.

Two beached in Gaza while the other two washed up on the coast of Israel, 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Tel Aviv. One has been recovered and the other three will be brought back in within 48 hours, Singh said.

[8am Doha Time] Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt border

Israel's army said Wednesday it took control of a vital Gaza-Egypt corridor, signaling further invasion inspite of international condemnation.

The forces had taken "operational control" of the strategic, 14-kilometre (8.5-mile) Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border.

The corridor had served as a buffer between Gaza and Egypt, since Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza.

Its seizure comes weeks after Israeli forces took over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing.

Israel is using various allegations to justify continuing the operation on the Palestinian city of Rafah and prolonging the war for political purposes, a high-level Egyptian source said, quoted by state-linked Al-Qahera News.

