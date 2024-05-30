Parse Biosciences Launches Trailmaker Data Analysis Platform To Simplify Single Cell Sequencing

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Parse Biosciences , a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced the availability of TrailmakerTM, its user-friendly cloud purpose-built for single cell data analysis. Fast, scalable, and capable of providing end-to-end analysis, Trailmaker removes common analysis barriers, rapidly transforming single cell data into biological insights.

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) offers researchers comprehensive insights into biological systems and finds applications in diverse fields such as developmental biology, oncology, and immunology. As scRNA-seq becomes more widely adopted and experiment sizes scale, there is a growing need for accessible data analysis methods that help researchers easily generate biological insights.

"Traditional single cell data analysis presents a number of challenges, including data processing, visualization, data integration and interpretation, as well as a shortage of experts who can process the data," noted Parse Biosciences co-founder and CTO Charlie Roco. "Our goal is to make single cell research easier, more cost effective, and more scalable. With Trailmaker, any scientist can easily process and analyze their single cell data, enabling them to draw insights from their experiments and projects more quickly."

Trailmaker can take unprocessed sequencing files (FASTQ) generated from Evercode Whole Transcriptome kits and provide downstream data visualizations and publication-ready figures in a few simple clicks, without the need for a single line of code.

The new platform is a direct result of Parse Biosciences' acquisition of Biomage in early 2024. Already in use by over 4,500 researchers, the rebranded and enhanced data analysis platform is now officially available to Parse Biosciences' customers and all academic researchers free of charge.

Parse Biosciences will be discussing the capabilities of Trailmaker at this year's European Society of Human Genetics Meeting in Berlin, Germany, June 1-5.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach is enabling groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Founded based on a transformative technology invented at the University of Washington, Parse has raised over $100 million and is used in nearly 2,000 labs across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode BCR, CRISPR Detect, Gene Capture, and a software tool for data analysis.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington's vibrant South Lake Union district, Parse Biosciences recently opened a 34,000 square foot headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory.

