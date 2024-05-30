Amid Improved Relationship, Donald Trump May Give Elon Musk Advisory Role If Elected President: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former United States President Donald is considering offering billionaire Elon Musk an advisory role in the White House if he is re-elected in the 2024 election, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal . The report states that the two billionaires have discussed a potential role for Musk that would allow the Tesla CEO to provide formal input on border security and economic policies, areas on which he frequently comments on his social platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, the previously tense relationship between Trump and Musk has improved, with the two reportedly speaking on the phone "several times a month." Additionally, Musk and billionaire investor Nelson Peltz have discussed an initiative with Trump aimed at preventing voter fraud and encouraging elites to avoid supporting President Biden's re-election campaign.

Senior Trump adviser Brian Hughes told the New York Post, "President Trump will be the only voice of what role an individual plays in his presidency. But it has been widely reported and is demonstrated in a number of ways, that many of the nation's most important leaders in technology and innovation are concerned with the damage done to their industry by Biden's failures to handle our economy and his moves to overburden innovators with government bureaucracy and unrelenting regulation."

In recent years, Musk has become increasingly vocal about political issues, often criticizing various legislations as products of the "woke mind virus." He has also expressed disapproval of the Biden administration's handling of border security, pointing to the record number of immigrants who have entered the United States illegally through the southern border.

Notably, Elon Musk met with Trump in March in Palm Beach, Florida, accompanied by unnamed wealthy Republican donors, according to the New York Times. Although the meeting's topic was not disclosed, it was noted that it took place as Mr. Trump was seeking campaign contributions for his 2024 U.S. presidential run.

Despite reports indicating a meeting between Musk and Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, Musk clarified to the Washington Post that he had "never been to Mar-a-Lago," Trump's estate in the area.

However, Trump confirmed the meeting in an interview with CNBC, stating uncertainty about whether the billionaire would endorse him. "I don't know. I've been friendly with him over the years. I've helped him; when I was president I, helped him. I've liked him. We obviously have opposing views on a minor subject called electric cars," he remarked.

The second-wealthiest individual also made it clear on his microblogging platform that he had no intentions of donating money to any candidate for the US presidential elections. "Just to be absolutely clear, I am not contributing funds to either candidate for US President," Musk stated on March 6.