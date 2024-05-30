J&K: 21 Killed, 69 Injured In Akhnoor Road Accident (2Nd Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 30 (IANS) The death toll in Thursday's road accident in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district has risen to 21 while 69 people have been rescued from the accident site.

Doctors at the Akhnoor hospital have confirmed to reporters that 21 dead bodies were brought to the hospital while 69 others were brought as injured.

“Some of the critically injured people have been shifted to medical college hospital in Jammu city for specialised treatment,” doctors said.

A bus carrying pilgrims from Hathras (UP) went out of the driver's control and skilled off the road before it dropped into a 150 ft deep gorge in the Chungi Morh area of Akhnoor on the Jammu-Poonch highway.

The bus was carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi district of the Jammu division.

President, Droupadi Murmu and J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha have expressed grief over the tragic accident.

“Pained beyond words to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Akhnoor near Jammu. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,” the President wrote on X.

L-G Sinha said:“The bus accident in Akhnoor, Jammu is heart-rending. I condole the loss of lives and pray to the almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The administration is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved families and is also extending medical facilities to those who have been injured,” he wrote on X.