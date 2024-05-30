No Disturbance, BJP Asks TN Leaders Not To Visit Kanyakumari To Welcome PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 30 (IANS) The BJP's central leadership has directed its Tamil Nadu unit not to visit Kanyakumari to welcome Prime Narendra Modi who will be meditating at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial for three days.

Sources in the state BJP told IANS that the party office-bearers and leaders will not be going to Kanyakumari to welcome the Prime Minister.

A senior leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP while speaking to IANS said,“The party high command has asked us not to reach Kanyakumari to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM will be at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial to meditate in solitude and we are not supposed to disturb him during this period.”

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kanyakumari for meditation reflects his desire for a subdued and introspective experience rather than a grand spectacle, the sources in the BJP have said. In line with this, the party's office-bearers in Tamil Nadu have been instructed not to gather at the location as a gesture of respect for the Prime Minister's preference for minimal optics and formalities.

This move underscores the focus on the spiritual significance of the visit over any political symbolism, the BJP sources have said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress state president K. Selvaperunthagai has opposed the PM's meditation event, saying that it is silent campaigning and violates the model code of conduct.