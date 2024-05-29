Asymchem Welcomes Franck Mevellec As Senior Director, Business Development

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Asymchem , a leading global CDMO, is excited to announce the appointment of Franck Mevellec as senior director, business development. Franck brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, working across various aspects of drug development from R&D to sales.

Franck boasts a proven track record of success, having held key positions at industry leaders like Bayer Healthcare (R&D), Teva Pharmaceuticals (portfolio director), Minakem (BD director), and most recently, Seqens (global head of sales). He joins Asymchem with a focus on expanding the company's footprint across Europe.

“Franck's extensive experience and deep understanding of the European pharmaceutical market make him a valuable asset to our team,” said Jon Brice , SVP of business development at Asymchem.“His leadership and entrepreneurial spirit will be instrumental in driving our growth and strengthening our presence in this region.”

In his new role, Franck will leverage his expertise to develop new business opportunities for Asymchem, focusing on a wide range of services including flow chemistry, oligo and peptides, drug product development, and biologics.

About Asymchem

Asymchem is a leading global manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients and a trusted partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. With a robust track record and a deep commitment to quality and innovation, Asymchem offers a comprehensive range of services, including custom synthesis, process development, and manufacturing of small molecules, peptides, oligonucleotides, and biologics.

For inquiries: .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink