Kylian Mbappe's Exit From PSG Risks Turning Ugly As Club Owes Close To 100 Million Euros

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kylian Mbappe has played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain, and the focus in the Spanish capital is now on his impending arrival at Real Madrid and his presentation. However, he still has unresolved issues in France.

According to L'Equipe, as reported by Diario AS, Mbappe has not yet received his April salary from PSG. Additionally, the 25-year-old is owed an €80m bonus that was due in February but remains unpaid. Relations with PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi are strained, with Al-Khelaifi seeking a written agreement from Mbappe to forgo the loyalty bonus, which Mbappe's camp is now insisting on being paid.

Between the final three months of his contract (April, May, June), Mbappe is owed around €18m in wages, bringing the total amount PSG owes him to €98m, unless he chooses to waive some of it. Since Mbappe decided not to stay at PSG, Al-Khelaifi has demanded that Real Madrid pay the €80m loyalty bonus, a demand that has been ignored.

Real Madrid need not concern themselves with PSG's financial obligations, as PSG will likely pay to avoid a breach of contract. However, this situation is less than ideal for Mbappe, who will have to adapt to living in a new country and manage the fanfare surrounding his arrival in Madrid, all while preparing for the Euros.