India Western Wear Market To Increase At A CAGR Of 7.6% To Reach A Valuation Of $6,041.8 Million By 2032

The male segment held the major share in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The India western wear market was valued at $2,586.5 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $6,041.8 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Growth of disposable income and expansion of apparel e-retailing have led to surge in demand for western wear clothing. Increase in youth population and fashion consciousness among consumers fuels the market growth. Dynamic fashion trends cause a decline in sale of existing clothing; thus, to cope up, clothing brands are focusing on sponsoring fashion events and celebrity wardrobes to set specific fashion trends. Manufacturers collaborate with packaging companies to offer innovative packaging for clothing such as biodegradable barrier tray, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The western wear market in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors including changes in fashion trends, increase in urbanization, surge in disposable income, and rise in influence of Western culture on Indian society. This article explores the growth and dynamics of the apparel market in Western India, including the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

The India western wear market is segmented into end user, type, and distribution channel. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into men and women. On the basis of type, the market is classified into casual and formal. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into online platforms, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and brand outlets.

By end user, the men segment held the major share in the market. The major trends in the men western wear market in India is the popularity of jeans, which is widely worn by men of all ages. The demand for fitted and skinny jeans is increasing, as is the demand for ripped and worn jeans. However, the women segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to fashion preferences among women in India have shifted towards western wear, and this trend is likely to continue. The women's western wear market is highly competitive with several local and international brands vying for the attention of customers.

By type, the formal segment held the major share in the market. In recent years, there is an increase in the trend for formal wear in India. One of the main trends in formal wear is the fusion of traditional Indian elements with Western silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts. However, the casual wear segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Casual wear has become an increasingly popular choice in the Indian western wear market in recent years. Many fashion-conscious consumers are turning to casual wear for everyday wear with more emphasis on comfort and versatility.

By distribution channel, the online platform held the major share in the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in the number of internet users in India, coupled with the ease of online shopping, has made it easier for consumers to purchase Western clothing from the comfort of their homes. As a result, several e-commerce platforms have surged the market demand for western wear from Indian consumers.

Major players operating in the India western wear market are Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Chemistry, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Forever21 Inc., Inditex SA, Mango, Shoppers Stop Ltd., Benetton Group, Vero Moda, and Westside.

