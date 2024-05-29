My Barndo Plans Introduces Affordable Barndominium Home Kits For Under $50,000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1776 Barndominium Home Plan by My Barndo Plans

My Barndo Plans

2000 Sq Ft Barndominium Called The Prairie

The Getaway Barndominium by My Barndo Plans

Allowing Home Owners to Get Floor Plans and a Barndominium Structure Delivered for Under $50k

- Will HogsettFRISCO, TX, US, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Barndo Plans , a division of Home Plans LLC, is excited to announce the launch of six home kits, all priced under $50,000. These kits provide homeowners with a cost-effective solution to kickstart their home-building projects, all in the popular Barndominium style.The barndominium kits include Red Iron Structure, Purlins, Siding, and Roofing.The Simple Life Barndo: 1,000 sq ft, 2 bedroom and two bath Steel Kit Price $28,912 (Also available in Cold Form Steel for slightly more)The 1776 Barndo: 1,853 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a Flex Room, and a wrap-around porch. Steel Kit Price $41,980The Heritage Barndo: 1,665 sq ft, This barndo has 2br, 2ba and a home office. Steel Kit Price $39,199The Prairie Barndo: 2,000 sq ft, 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms and a bonus room. Steel Kit Price $43,987The Getaway Barndo: 1,131 sq ft, Two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and an open floor plan. Steel Kit Price $33,963The Refuge Barndo: 1,200 sq ft, Two bedrooms and two baths. Steel Kit Price $19,665These Red Iron steel kits include the structure, purlin, siding, and roofing, providing a comprehensive package for aspiring homeowners. Based on floor plans from MyBarndoPlans, these kits are designed to offer both affordability and quality."My Barndo Plans is committed to making the dream of homeownership accessible to more people," said Will Hogsett, Founder at My Barndo Plans. "Our home kits are perfect for those who want to build a unique, stylish, and durable home without breaking the bank." We also have a new line of ADUs coming, made from cold-formed steel, that homeowners can erect themselves.These new plans come after My Barndo Plans released the Quinn in Cold-Formed Steel, a 60% complete home package for under 60k In February.For more information about these home kits and to view floor plans, please visit MyBarndoPlans.About My Barndo Plans:My Barndo Plans is a division of Home Plans LLC, specializing in Barndominium-style home kits and floor plans. Based in Frisco, TX, My Barndo Plans is dedicated to providing innovative and affordable home solutions for today's homeowners.

My Barndo Plans Best Barndominiums Under $50K