Mumbai Water Shortage News: BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut In THESE Areas Today. Details Here

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut in some parts of Mumbai East and Mumbai West divisions to facilitate crucial pipeline connection work. The water supply

shutdown will occur from 10 am on May 29 to 10 am on May 30.

The BMC plans to connect 450 mm and 750 mm diameter water pipelines at Patil Marg, Vashi Naka. This crucial infrastructure project is designed to enhance the water distribution system in the impacted regions

The municipal administration has advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water to meet their needs during the 24-hour disruption and requested the public to use water sparingly and judiciously to manage the temporary shortage of affected areas in East DivisionLakshmi Vasahat, Rane Chal, Sriram Nagar, Tata Colony, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (B.P.C.L.) Colony, J. J. Wadi, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Refinery, Nityanand Bagh, Tolaram Vasahat, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, H.P.C.L. Colony, Gawanpada, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, B.A.R.C., and Varun Beverages of affected areas in West DivisionMahul Village, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Ambapada, Shahaji Nagar, Collector Colony, Navjeevan Society, Jijamata Nagar, Vashi Naka, Sindhi Colony, Laldongar, Mysore Colony, Khadi Machine, R.C. Marg, and Old Barrack Chembur Camp more water cuts from May 30The civic body will implement two water cuts - 5% from May 30 and 10% from June 5 - in Mumbai to ensure that the water stock is used as long as possible. The authority had shared an update about water cuts on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle."BMC has decided to implement a 5 per cent water cut in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (BMC jurisdiction) from Thursday, 30 May 2024, and a 10 per cent water cut from Wednesday, 5 June 2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure that the stock is used for as long as possible," BMC wrote on the microblogging site According to the BMC, a total of 1,40,202 million litres of water are available in the dams that supply water to Mumbai."As of today, May 25...only 9.69 per cent of the water stock is available as against 14,47,363 million litres per annum requirement."The BMC administration is closely monitoring the water stock and is supplying water to Mumbaikaars in a planned manner every day, it said, adding that the water cut will remain in force till satisfactory rainfall is received and the useful stock in the water bodies improves.

