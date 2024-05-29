AIMCS Seeks To Elevate Asset Integrity Management

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Middle East Asset Integrity Management conference

and exhibition

(AIMCS) 2024 concluded its three-day event at Conrad Abu Dhabi.

AIMCS 2024 brought together more than 500 industry

leaders, experts, and practitioners from around the globe to immerse themselves in a dynamic environment of learning, collaboration, and innovation. Attendees were surrounded by the industry

's best and brightest minds, gaining valuable insights from captivating keynote sessions delivered by renowned thought leaders.

The event featured interactive workshops, thought-provoking panel discussions, and dedicated tracks focusing on key aspects of asset integrity, including the asset integrity conference, well integrity conference, and pipeline integrity conference.

The conference also delved into crucial topics essential for effective asset integrity management, pipeline integrity management and well integrity management including failure investigation, fatigue analysis, fitness for service evaluation, hazard identification, reliability improvement of equipment, integrity assessment, leak management, maintenance optimization, non-destructive testing technologies, and operational safety, plant profitability, and safety. Other discussions encompassed topics such as risk-based inspection, remote connected worker technology, structural integrity management, training, and education, among many others. Cutting-edge themes like digitalization in asset integrity management systems, drones inspection, data analytics, and predictive modeling were also explored, reflecting the conference's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

“As we wrap up AIMCS 2024, we are thrilled by the overwhelming response and engagement from attendees. The conference served as a platform for sharing insights, best practices, and innovative solutions that will drive operational excellence and ensure the safety and reliability of critical assets in the Middle East,” said Romin Matthew, Founder of Aldrich International, organisers of the event.

“The resonance of these discussions extends far beyond the confines of this event. They lay the groundwork for transformative action within the industry. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, AIMCS 2024 has empowered attendees to implement tangible strategies that enhance reliability, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency,” added Matthew.

The conference showcased the latest technologies, services, and products that drive operational excellence in asset integrity management, providing attendees with opportunities to explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with industry-leading vendors and exhibitors. AIMCS 2024 reaffirmed its commitment to advancing asset integrity management practices in the Middle East, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of the industry.