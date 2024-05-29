Dubai to host fourth edition of Coffee World

(MENAFN) Dubai is poised to reclaim its status as a central hub for the global coffee community as it gears up to host the highly anticipated fourth session of the "World of Coffee" exhibition from February 10 to 12, 2025. Organized by "DXB Live," the entity providing comprehensive event management services, in collaboration with the International Specialty Coffee Association, the event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



The "World of Coffee" exhibition stands as a pinnacle event in the coffee industry, serving as an annual global forum for pioneers and experts alike. It serves as a convergence point for various stakeholders in the coffee sector, including farmers, traders, manufacturers, distributors, small and medium-sized enterprises, café proprietors, roasters, hoteliers, coffee enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and baristas from across the globe.



Since its inception, the "World of Coffee" exhibition in Dubai has witnessed remarkable growth. The upcoming 2025 edition is set to expand its footprint by approximately 33 percent, encompassing a sprawling area of 20,000 square meters. This expansion aims to accommodate the largest cohort of exhibitors and specialized visitors, introducing new events such as the buyers program. Over the span of three years, the number of specialized visitors has surged to over 13,000, while the roster of exhibitors has swelled to include 1,650 companies and brands. Anticipation is high for the 2025 edition, expected to be the most expansive and successful to date.



Khaled Al Hammadi, First Vice President of DXB Live, expressed pride in the achievements of the World of Coffee Exhibition over the past three years. He highlighted its transformation into a global showcase that has successfully attracted countries, companies, brands, experts, and specialists from the coffee industry. The forthcoming edition is poised to further solidify Dubai's standing as a premier destination for fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the vibrant coffee sector.

