One Dead, Over 22 Injured As Bus Falls Off Culvert On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) One person died while over 22 were injured when a sleeper bus en route to Jaipur from Haridwar fell off a culvert and turned turtle after jumping off the divider near Dausa on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at around 5.30 a.m. as the driver of the bus dozed off resulting in the bus jumping off the divider and falling off the culvert.
The locals rushed to the accident site and informed the police.
The injured were rushed to Dausa Hospital.
The deceased was identified as Ankita (19), a resident of Tonk.
Details are awaited.
