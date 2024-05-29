President Ilham Aliyev Receives Co-Founder And Co-Chair Of CVC Capital Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receivedCo-founder and Co-chair of CVC Capital Partners Rolly van Rappardon May 29, Azernews reports.
