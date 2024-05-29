Postbiotic Market Growing At 6.8% CAGR To Hit USD 3 Billion Growth, Share Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Postbiotic Market ," The postbiotic market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. Postbiotic supplements are most commonly used for supplementing gut and immune health. Postbiotics are becoming increasingly popular as more consumers add nutraceuticals to their regular diets.

However, many consumers are looking for supplements that are both convenient and tasty, making such products easier to consume. Newer types of nutraceuticals, such as gummies, jellies, and soft gels, are being introduced to the market, and their popularity is growing. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, flavors, and concentrations. Most of these nutraceuticals are intended for daily consumption, and thus these varieties allow consumers to consume these nutraceuticals on a daily basis if they are perceived to be enjoyable to consume. Furthermore, these types of nutraceuticals are becoming increasingly popular among children.

Increased investment in R&D to explore new areas of application of postbiotics has resulted in an increase in postbiotic market demand. However, government regulations in some countries, such as Europe, pose a threat to the industry. Postbiotics market expansion in the European Union is subject to stringent regulations regarding health claims of postbiotic ingredients and supplements. Market participants must provide scientific evidence for the efficacy of their postbiotic products. As a result, many times, health claims made by postbiotic products are rejected.

The postbiotic market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region. By form, the postbiotic market is classified into powder, liquid, and others. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into personal care and cosmetics, food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

ILDONG HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Novachem SRL, Otemchi Biotechnologies Pte. Ltd., Probiotics Australia Pty., Ltd., Lesaffre, KOREA BeRM co., Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SILAB, Bioflag Group, Adare Pharma Solutions, Mitsubishi Corporation, Lactobio A/S, Danish Agro, GeneFerm Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Lamberti S.p.A., Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited, woresan GmbH

The Postbiotic report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use Industry

Form

.Powder

.Liquid

.Others.

Application

.Personal Care and Cosmetics

.Food and Beverage

.Animal Feed

.Pharmaceuticals

.Others

Powdered probiotics accounted for the majority postbiotic market share and liquid postbiotics are predicted to have a steady growth with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period as the consumption of such types of postbiotics is increasing amongst children and older consumers. Powdered postbiotics are typically available in water or milk-soluble form. To provide nutrients and antioxidants, this powder is mixed into a drink and consumed. Postbiotic powders are a convenient way to incorporate nutraceuticals into your diet. These powders are extremely popular and widely available. These powders may include a variety of supplements to enhance the powder's benefits. Liquid postbiotics are packaged in dark brown or opaque bottles because they lose effectiveness when exposed to direct sunlight. Many liquid postbiotics are also flavored in a variety of flavors to improve their taste and make them more appealing to children.

Postbiotic applications are widespread in the cosmetics industry, and their use in the food and beverage industries is expected to grow significantly in the future. Cosmetic, beauty, and personal care products that are both natural and functional are becoming increasingly popular. The use of postbiotic ingredients in cosmetics improves skin health and aids in the prevention of side effects caused by other ingredients. The rapid growth of fitness and sports enthusiasts, as well as consumers' preference for a healthy lifestyle, are expected to be key drivers of the global functional beverages market. Postbiotic market trends will become more popular as the world's population becomes more urbanized, healthcare spending rises, and cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity-related diseases become more prevalent.

Europe was the largest shareholder in terms of probiotic sales in the base year owing to easy adaptability to newer products and a greater focus on health and wellbeing. North America was the second largest in terms of market share, while LAMEA and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to have decent postbiotic market growth rates with CAGR of 6.0% and 7.3% respectively at the end of the forecast period.

