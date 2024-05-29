Embassy Of Guyana Holds Independence Day Reception

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi (left); Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Ibrahim bin Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo; and Ambassador of Guyana H E Safraaz Ahmad Shadood cutting the cake to celebrate Independence Day of Guyana, in Doha.

