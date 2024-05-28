Czech President Commends Kingdom's Healthcare, Defence Industries

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi, escort of honour, on Tuesday visited Bashir Hospital.



The delegation included Czech Ambassador to Jordan Alexander Sporys and a team of medical professionals, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



During his Women and Children's Hospital tour, President Pavel was greeted by Acting Minister of Health and Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya.

The Health Ministry has recently received a donation from the Czech government, which included advanced medical equipment designated for the Women and Children's Hospital.



This contribution is part of the Czech Republic's broader reconstruction programme aimed at supporting healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East.

Also on Tuesday, Pavel visited Khalidi Hospital as part of his official visit to the Kingdom.

President Pavel's visit aimed to inspect the MEDEVAC medical project for cataract operations, which marked its 10th year in cooperation with the Right Choice Company and Khalidi Hospital and Centre, according to Petra.

During the visit, President Pavel met with the Czech medical team and key project officials, including Ibtisam Jabr, director general of Right Choice, and Karim Khalidi, director general of the Khalidi Centre.

The MEDEVAC project has achieved "significant milestones", registering a "record number" of free surgeries performed for beneficiaries.

This non-profit humanitarian initiative underscores the Czech Republic's commitment to providing medical care and assistance to vulnerable groups in countries affected by migration or hosting large numbers of refugees.

MEDEVAC is a permanent government programme of the Czech Republic, dedicated to delivering medical aid and support to those in need, Petra said.

Also on Tuesday, Pavel visited the industrial zone for defence industries at the Jordan Design and Development Bureau, to observe Jordan's experience in defence industries and discuss cooperation.

The Czech president praised the capabilities of the bureau and its affiliated companies, expressing his country's interest in strengthening defence cooperation with Jordan.