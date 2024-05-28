Existing Power Curtailment Schedule To Continue: KPDCL

Besides, the department further said that the local power generation capacity has increased significantly and the region was receiving more power than the hottest region of the Union Territory.

Top official of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) said that the Kashmir region was currently receiving an adequate power supply.

The official said,“Currently, the consumers in Kashmir valley are getting more power than the Jammu region.”

“As of now, the ongoing power curtailment schedule will continue to remain in effect across Kashmir valley,” he said.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Power Development Department, Rajesh Prasad told KNO that there was no new development in changing the power schedule.

Besides, Prasad further said that the local power generation capacity in Kashmir valley has increased.

“The local power generation capacity has significantly increased in Kashmir. Earlier, we used to generate nearly 500 Megawatts of power but from the past couple we are generating nearly 1000 Megawatts of power,” he said.

Pertinently, KPDCL on April-22 said that there would be further increase in power curtailments in the existing 'unscheduled power cuts and power outages'.

The department had said that it had limited power availability and there were some unavoidable things that had led to increase in power curtailment.

KPDCL however had said that it will lift these restrictions once power availability improves.

In the meantime, Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) on Monday issued a new power curtailment schedule for the region saying that the limitation will be done in three shifts.

Pertinently, the new curtailment was issued at the time when the region was reeling under intense heatwave.

Earlier this week, JPDCL has said that it was bringing additional 200 Megawatts of power to bring respite to the people of Jammu.

