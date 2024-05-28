Glass Epoxy Laminates Provide Strength, Consistency For Semiconductor & Electronics Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G-10 phenolic's mechanical strength allows it to keep its shape even when subjected to forces that might pull, squeeze, or bend the sheet, making it an effective material for printed circuit boards, terminal boards, and switch parts and bases.

Interstate Advanced Materials now offers G-10 glass epoxy laminate phenolic sheet for semiconductor and electronics applications.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries depend on materials with consistent mechanical strength and electrical properties across various temperatures to ensure the reliability and performance of electronic components and devices. Thermoset composite materials such as G-10 phenolic sheet provide the necessary stiffness, dielectric strength, and chemical resistance required for these devices. Interstate Advanced Materials now offers G-10 glass epoxy laminate phenolic sheet for semiconductor and electronics applications.G-10 glass epoxy laminate phenolic is composed of glass cloth layers infused with epoxy resin. G-10 phenolic is known for its remarkable mechanical strength and electrical insulation properties, but lacks the flame-retardant characteristics of G-10/FR4 . G-10 phenolic's mechanical strength and stiffness remains consistent across a wide temperature range, enabling its use in both hot and cold environments. Its high dielectric strength allows it to withstand electrical currents without deteriorating or losing its physical properties, and its low dissipation factor and dielectric constant ensure minimal signal loss and distortion during transmission. G-10 phenolic resists a variety of acids, bases, solvents, and oils, and won't degrade or deteriorate where those chemicals are present, extending its overall lifespan.G-10 phenolic is well-suited for a diverse array of semiconductor and electronics applications. It keeps its shape when subjected to forces that pull, squeeze, or bend the sheet, making it an effective material for printed circuit boards, terminal boards, and switch parts and bases. It is also ideal for insulation projects, electrical enclosures, and various electronic components. Outside of electrical and semiconductor applications, G-10 phenolic sees use in the aerospace industry for its extreme temperature resistance, strength, and chemical resistance.Interstate Advanced Materials offers G-10 phenolic in both full sheet and cut-to-size options. Semiconductor and electronics manufacturers seeking ways to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on G-10 phenolic and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about the benefits of G-10 phenolic for semiconductor and electronics applications and how G-10's properties can enhance the performance of electronic components and devices, call a material expert at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.

