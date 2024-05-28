Russia’s initiative to create space council within BRICS has received backing from South Africa

(MENAFN) South Africa has thrown its support behind Russia's proposal to establish a space council within the BRICS group, signaling a significant step towards enhancing collaboration in space exploration. Humbulani Mudau, the executive director of Pretoria's National Space Agency (SANSA), announced this endorsement on Thursday during the commencement of a two-day summit of BRICS member states' space agencies in Moscow, as reported by TASS.



Mudau emphasized South Africa's commitment to fostering cooperation in space-related endeavors and expressed support for Russia's initiative to create a dedicated space council within the BRICS framework. This move reflects a shared vision among BRICS nations to expand their collective efforts in exploring the cosmos.



The proposal for the BRICS space council was first put forward by Yury Borisov, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, during the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan last October. Borisov suggested the development of a specialized module on the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) to facilitate collaboration among BRICS countries in space exploration endeavors.



Russia's Sfera (Sphere) multi-satellite orbital constellation project has also garnered interest from BRICS member states, indicating a growing enthusiasm for joint initiatives in space technology and exploration. President Vladimir Putin has underscored the importance of increasing Russia's space services exports to regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America to support their socio-economic development plans.



Moreover, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, recent additions to the BRICS alliance, have initiated discussions with Roscosmos on various space cooperation projects, including satellite production, launches, and manned program development.



In line with the burgeoning collaboration, SANSA and Roscosmos inked a bilateral agreement in 2021 for the construction of the PanEOS antenna facility. This facility, part of a Russian initiative, aims to bolster efforts in detecting space debris in near-Earth orbit, highlighting the concrete steps taken to enhance space cooperation between Russia and South Africa within the BRICS framework.

