Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union Honors Dr. Mark Henry With Inaugural Community Quill Award

“Your legacy and the stories that you've written into will extend for many, many years,” said CFFCU president/CEO Cameron Dickey to Dr. Mark Henry, recently retired superintendent of Cy-Fair Independent School District, while presenting him the Community Quill Award.

Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union president and CEO Cameron Dickey and Dr. Mark Henry, recently retired superintendent of Cy-Fair Independent School District, with the inaugural Community Quill Award.

The prestigious inaugural Community Quill Award, created by Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union. The annual award recognizes individuals who have made sustained and exemplary contributions that improve the lives of those within the local community.

Beloved educator awarded for making a lasting impact on his community.

- Cameron Dickey, President and CEO of Cy-Fair Federal Credit UnionHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union (CFFCU) proudly announced the selection of Dr. Mark Henry, recently retired superintendent of Cy-Fair Independent School District (CFISD), as the inaugural recipient of the credit union's prestigious Community Quill Award. This annual award recognizes individuals who have made sustained and exemplary contributions that improve the lives of those within the local community.Dr. Henry's 42-year career in education, including 32 years as a superintendent and 12 years at CFISD, has been marked by numerous achievements and accolades. Under his leadership, CFISD emerged as the largest A-rated school district in Texas in multiple years, growing from 107,995 students and 84 campuses to 118,500 students and 93 campuses. Dr. Henry's tenure also saw the district win the H-E-B Excellence Award in Education and a No.1 rating by the Education Resource Group (ERG) for Best Overall in Academic Performance and Financial Performance."Dr. Mark Henry did so much good for so many during his tenure at CFISD...we joyfully honor him as our inaugural recipient of CFFCU's Community Quill Award. We know that, by his selection, we are setting the bar very high for future recipients," said Cameron Dickey, president and CEO of CFFCU, who told Dr. Henry as he presented him the award,“Your legacy and the stories that you've written into will extend for many, many years.”The Community Quill Award is a natural extension of the values held by the CFISD educators who founded CFFCU as well as others who have shaped the credit union's story as board members, committee members, and community partners for nearly 70 years. Launched in 2024, the award will be presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated a devotion to efforts that help improve the lives of those within the local community.“It was such a capstone of my career and such an honor to be able to serve in the Cy-Fair community,” said Dr. Henry as he received the award.“I knew it was a great community and one of my goals the 12 1⁄2 years I served here was to make sure that even though we're as big as we are, that we kept a community focus and community feel.”Cy-Fair FCU will open nominations for future Community Quill Award recipients via email at .... A dedicated webpage for this award is planned where nominations will also be accepted.Photos can be viewed here .Video can be viewed here .About Dr. Mark Henry:Dr. Henry graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor's degree in secondary education and received a Master of Education in administration and a Doctor of Education in administration from the University of North Texas. In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Henry is active in community organizations, holding leadership positions on the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce board of directors, Cy-Fair Educational Foundation executive committee, Cypress-Fairbanks Medical Hospital governing board, and Junior Achievement board of directors.About Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union:Cy-Fair Federal Credit Union ( ) is an award-winning, full-service credit union headquartered in the fastest-growing county in the state of Texas. With $340 million in assets and multiple branches across Houston and the city of Prairie View, CFFCU was originally founded in 1956 by ten employees of the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District. Named“Business of The Year” in 2023 and“Favorite Credit Union in Cy-Fair” in consecutive years, Cy-Fair FCU has won regional, statewide, and international awards for innovation and its mission fulfillment to“write good into life stories”. CFFCU supports numerous non-profits, schools, and community improvement initiatives each year through initiatives like the Community Quill Award. Membership in Cy-Fair FCU is open to anyone who lives, works, worships within Harris County and parts of Waller County.

