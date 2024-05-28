Summer Vacation In Jammu Schools From June 1

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid heat wave, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Tuesday ordered summer vacation for all government and private schools from June-01 to July-16 in summer zone areas of the region.
DSEJ in an order said,“All the government and recognised private schools falling in summer Zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from 01-06-2024 to 16-07-2024.”ADVERTISEMENT
The directorate further ordered that all teachers shall remain available for any on-line guidance of students during vacation period.
“Any default on part of the Head of the School or Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under rules,” DSEJ said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Crippling Heatwave To Persist In Jammu For Next 7 Days Kashmir Witnesses Record-Breaking May Temperature
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28052024000215011059ID1108265566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.