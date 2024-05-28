(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 7 Dubai Culture Assets Receive Autism-Friendly Certificates







Dubai, UAE, 28 May 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has received seven Autism-Friendly Certificates (AFC) for the category of cultural facilities, granted by the Dubai Autism Center. This recognition follows the successful compliance of Hatta Heritage Village and Dubai Public Library branches in Al Mankhool, Al Rashidiya, Al Twar, Hor Al Anz, Umm Suqeim, and Hatta with all the requirements and standards for certification. These pertain to the readiness of staff, facilities, and services provided to People of Determination. This step supports the 'My Community... A City for Everyone' initiative, which aims to transform Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, received the certifications for the seven assets from Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General and Board Member of the Dubai Autism Center, during a ceremony hosted by Al Safa Art & Design Library. The event was attended by Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Operations Support Sector at Dubai Culture, Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Cultural & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, and directors from both entities.

Hala Badri highlighted the Authority's commitment to adopting advanced solutions equipping its cultural and heritage assets and facilities with all the support needed by People of Determination, stemming from its social responsibility towards them, saying: 'Dubai Culture is working to create a sustainable environment capable of empowering People of Determination, fulfilling their needs, and enhancing their participation in Dubai's cultural movement. This aligns with the emirate's vision and aspirations to care for community members and improve their quality of life. Receiving the certifications reflect our efforts to enable People of Determination to enjoy the range of artistic experiences we offer in the assets, in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination and the Dubai Government's strategies to meet their requirements in all areas.'

On this occasion, Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center said: 'We are thrilled to present these Autism-Friendly Certificates to Dubai Culture. Their dedication to creating inclusive environments across their facilities is truly commendable. This recognition adds to Dubai Culture's impressive record as in 2023, they were awarded Autism-friendly Certificates for the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Etihad Museum, and Al Shindagha Museum.' Al Emadi praised Dubai Culture's achievement and expressed his excitement for their ongoing efforts to create autism-friendly environments throughout Dubai.

Entities that receive the Autism-Friendly Certificate go through a comprehensive annual evaluation process. This includes customer satisfaction surveys and studies using the mystery shopper method, often involving individuals with autism and their families. Based on the evaluation results, the certificate is granted for what is usually a year's duration.