Atmospheric Water Generator Market Growing At A CAGR Of 14.8% 2031 Dynamic Demands Upsurge Growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Atmospheric Water Generator Market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Atmospheric water generator (AWG) may generate somewhere around 1-20 liters of water per day at the household scale and up to 10,000 liters per day at the commercial scale. The amount of humidity, or water vapor, in the air and the air temperature have a significant impact on the rate of water production. Similar to a home dehumidifier, the most widely used AWG systems draw moisture from the air using cooling coil technology and a condenser.

However, operating these fan systems and condensers can demand a sizable amount of energy. Recent technological improvements have significantly improved the energy-to-water ratio, boosting the viability of employing these systems to supplement the country's drinking water resources.

Driving Factors:

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the atmospheric water generator market is the global expansion of various policies for improving a country's public water infrastructure and drinking water systems.

In September 2018, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency announced a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) for the development of atmospheric water generators (AWGs) and their potential as a source of water production.

In particular, EPA and Israel's WaterGen signed a CRADA to assess their GEN-350 system. In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, the GEN-350 can produce over 600 liters of water each day. As a result, such factors drive the atmospheric water generator market growth.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2021, due to growth in the residential sector owing to rise in population and income level. Moreover, rise in demand for drinking water due to rise in population in developing countries such as India, China, U.S. Germany and Africa as well as increase in public water infrastructure buildings is expected to provide a wide range of opportunities for AWGs It has been noted in this region that different investments and policies, as well as a strong government focus on installing AWGs, are having a beneficial influence on the market's growth.

In Europe, rising construction of residential homes across the Eastern Europe and ongoing infrastructure development projects, especially in Spain, are expected to drive the market growth. Further, rise in demand for residential buildings and increase in consumer expenditures on home improvement are expected to continue to drive the market growth.

For instance, according to the article published in The Indian Express in August 2021, Germany built 285,900 new constructions in which 250,100 is new residential units and 4,500 non-residential units, and 31,300 houses were renovated. Such initiatives are expected to surge the growth of the construction industry in Europe. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand for atmospheric water generator in the Europe during the forecast period.

