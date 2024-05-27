Astrazeneca Sets Ambition To Deliver $80 Billion Total Revenue By 2030 And Sustained Growth Post 2030

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Today AstraZeneca revealed its bold ambition to deliver $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030, up from $45.8 billion in 2023. This will be achieved through significant growth in its existing oncology, biopharmaceuticals and rare disease portfolio, and by launching an expected 20 new medicines before the end of the decade. To drive sustained growth beyond 2030, the Company will continue investing in transformative new technologies and platforms that will shape the future of medicine.

AstraZeneca will maintain its strategic commitment to R&D while focusing on productivity throughout the Company, driving operating leverage and enabling the delivery of its ambition for a mid-30s percentage Core operating margin by 2026. Beyond 2026, Core operating margin will be influenced by portfolio evolution and the company will target at least the mid-30s percentage range.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca said:“Today AstraZeneca announces a new era of growth. In 2023 we delivered the ambitious $45 billion revenue goal set a decade ago. With the exciting growth of our innovative pipeline, which has the potential to transform millions of lives, we are now aiming for $80 billion by 2030.

We are planning to launch 20 new medicines by 2030, many with the potential to generate more than $5 billion in peak year revenues. The breadth of our portfolio together with continued investment in innovation supports sustained growth well past the end of the decade.”

As AstraZeneca continues to grow across all therapy areas, it will continue to decouple its carbon emissions from its increase in revenue. The Company has already reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 68% from its 2015 baseline while growing Total Revenue by 85% over the same period. By 2026 the Company will be carbon zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions and by 2030 halve its Scope 3 emissions, on the way to science-based net zero by 2045 at the latest.

Notes:

A webcast of the Investor Day event will begin today, 21 May 2024, at 10:00 UK time. Details can be found at

Basis of AstraZeneca's ambitions, forecasts and targets

AstraZeneca's ambitions, forecasts and targets in this announcement (the“Financial Ambition Statements”) are derived from AstraZeneca's most recent risk-adjusted mid- and long-term plans, adjusted for developments in the business since those plans were finalised. The Financial Ambition Statements are based on management's risk-adjusted projections for individual medicines and individual clinical trials. Estimates for these probabilities are based on industry-wide data for relevant clinical trials in the pharmaceutical industry at a similar stage of development adjusted for management's view on the risk profile of the specific asset. The peak year revenue (PYR) potential for individual medicines referred to in this announcement are the maximum estimated Total Revenue to be recognised by AstraZeneca in a single calendar year, during the lifecycle of the medicine, and are based on management's latest non-risk-adjusted forecast estimates. Estimates are based on customary forecasting methodologies used in the pharmaceutical industry. Peak year revenue may occur in different years for each NME depending on trial outcomes, approval label, competition, launch dates and exclusivity periods, amongst other variables. The peak year revenue figures are derived from net sales at nominal values and are not risk-adjusted or time-value discounted. The development of pharmaceutical products has inherent risks given scientific experimentation and there are a range of possible outcomes in clinical results, safety, efficacy and product labelling. Clinical results may not achieve the desired product profile and competitive environment, pricing and reimbursement may have material impact on commercial revenue forecasts. By their nature, forecasts are based on a multiplicity of assumptions and actual performance in future years may vary, significantly and materially, from these assumptions. The Financial Ambition Statements in this announcement are based on Q1 2024 exchange rates; AstraZeneca undertakes no obligation to update those statements based on future currency movements.

Attention is drawn to the notice set out under the heading Forward Looking Statements below.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca